According to MLS, FC Dallas winger Bernard Kamungo has been called up by Tanzania for the upcoming international window. Tanzania has an AFCON qualifier coming up on June 18th against Niger.

Kamungo was born in Tanzania but came to the US and settled in Abilene, Texas. Kamungo does have US Citizenship but is seemingly still eligible for Tanzania.

Bernard Kamungo moves upfield against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)