North Texas SC Midfielder¬†Arturo Rodriguez¬†has been named to USL League One Team of the Week for Week 14 based on his performance in NTXSC’s 1-1 draw with New England Revolution II on Friday.

The 2019 League One MVP had an assist and created seven goal-scoring chances.

Week 14's standout performers presented by @CleerAudio — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) October 20, 2020