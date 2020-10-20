FC Dallas at Nashville SC game day info and lineup prediction

Sixth-place FC Dallas (6-4-6, 24 points) visits ninth-place Nashville SC (5-6-6, 21 points) tonight at 7:30PM CT. It’s the third of four meetings between the teams this season.

Game Info

TV: 7:30PM on FOX Sports 1

Streaming: 7:30PM CT on FOX Sports Go App, FOXSportsGo.com

Radio: 7PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Matt Hedges, Santiago Mosquera, and Paxton Pomykal are on the injury list and are out. Edwin Cerrillo has a knock according to Luchi Gonzalez. Michael Barrios is suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Ricardo Pepi is an option at right wing – as is Dante Sealy in theory – but I’m going to predict Coach G goes with his security blanket, Jesus Ferreira. Look for him to play a narrow style creating room for Bryan Reynolds to overload wide.

Nkosi Burgess and Eddie Munjoma are down with NTX for the rest of the season. Cerrillo, as mentioned above, picked up a knock.

Ema Twumasi and Callum Montgomery are back, out of quarantine, and active… so both are available. Twumasi at either wing and emergency right back. Montgomery at center back.

Bench Prediction:

Phelipe

Johnny Nelson

Brandon Servania

Thiago Santos

Thomas Roberts

Dante Sealy

Ricardo Pepi

Callum Montgomery

Ema Twumasi

On with the show…

More Game Info, Stats, and Bits

Homegrown midfielder Tanner Tessmann has started in five of Dallas’ six wins so far this year. Tessmann typically plays as the linking-8 in Luchi’s three-man midfield but lined up as the defensive anchor in place of Thiago Santos against SKC, albeit in more of a double-pivot.



Defender Ryan Hollingshead has scored two in his last six outings and is providing that crucial scoring threat from the left flank once again.



FC Dallas will be looking for some redemption after facing Nashville in back-to-back games at Toyota Stadium in their first action after the COVID-19 season postponement. Nashville got the better of FCD in the first game after substitute David Accam scored a late winner to hand the expansion side its first-ever MLS win. The rematch ended in a scoreless stalemate meaning Dallas took just one point over the two games.



FC Dallas all-time regular season record against Nashville stands at 0-1-1 (0 goals scored, 1 against). Today’s game mark’s the first time Dallas will play Nashville away at Nissan Stadium.



Nashville SC is one of two expansion teams that joined MLS beginning with the 2020 season. Nashville (legally no, but basically) previously competed in the USL Championship, the second tier of the American soccer pyramid.

Nashville SC gained a fifth result in the last six matches, rolling to a 3-1 win against the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Oct. 14. Hany Mukhtar netted a pair of goals, the first two-goal game in the club’s MLS history, one coming directly from an immaculate free kick, as Nashville scored three goals in the opening 23 minutes. Mukhtar was named MLS Player of the Week.

Against Houston, the usual 4-2-3-1 was dropped for a 3-4-3 type shape (or 3-5-2). So look for that again as well.

FC Dallas returned to victory for the first time in five matches, getting the game’s only goal for a win against Sporting Kansas City on Oct. 14 at Toyota Stadium. Ryan Hollingshead scored the lone goal just before the halftime interval, his second of the season.

FC Dallas

Injury Report: OUT: Paxton Pomykal (M) – hip surgury OUT: Santiago Mosquera (M) – thigh OUT: Matt Hedges (D) – hamstring

Suspended: Michael Barrios (M)

Michael Barrios (M) Suspended after next caution: None

None Suspended after two yellow cards : Bressan, Thiago Santos

: Bressan, Thiago Santos International duty: None

Nashville SC

Injury Report: OUT: Ken Tribbett (D) – calf injury OUT: David Accam (M) – undisclosed injury OUT: Dom Badji (M) – undisclosed injury OUT: Hany Mukhtar (M) – undisclosed injury

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: None

None Suspended after two yellow cards: None

None International duty: None

Officials

Referee : Silviu Petrescu

: Silviu Petrescu Assistant Referees : Kathryn Nesbitt, Walter Heatherly

: Kathryn Nesbitt, Walter Heatherly 4th Official : David Gantar

: David Gantar VAR: Drew Fischer

Team Leaders

NASHVILLE SC

G: 3 Mukhtar

A: 4 McCarty

SHT: 30 Leal/Mukhtar

SOG: 15 Leal

FC: 24 Leal

FS: 35 Godoy

OF: 7 Badji

C: 6 Lovitz

E: 1 Johnston

FC DALLAS

G: 5 Jara

A: 3 Barrios

SHT: 26 Barrios

SOG: 15 Jara

FC: 33 Thiago Santos

FS: 38 Thiago Santos

OF: 6 Jara

C: 6 Thiago Santos

E: 1 Acosta

CURRENT NASHVILLE SC GOALS

VS. FC DALLAS (1-0-1)

David Accam – 3

Dominique Badji – 2

Jalil Anibaba – 1

Abu Danladi – 1

CURRENT FC DALLAS GOALS

VS. NASHVILLE SC

None.

Season Goal Leaders

Nashville SC FC Dallas Hany Mukhtar 3 Franco Jara 5 Abu Danladi 2 Santiago Mosquera 4 Walker Zimmerman 2 Ricardo Pepi 2 Daniel Ríos 2 Zdenek Ondrasek 2 6 Tied 1 Reto Ziegler 2 Ryan Hollingshead 2

Season Stats

Nashville SC FC Dallas 17 Games Played 16 5 Wins 6 6 Losses 4 6 Draws 6 15 Goals 22 17 Goals Conceded 17 158 Shots 154 71 Shots on Target 75 225 Fouls committed 197 194 Fouls suffered 200 18 Offside 20 76 Corners 86

Since returning to play on Aug. 12, Nashville SC is unbeaten at Nissan Stadium, owning a 3W-0L-3D record. In those six matches, Nashville has

outscored their opponents 8-4.

On Oct. 11 Nashville SC Captain Dax McCarty appeared in his 400th MLS match including regular season and post-season appearances. McCarty has appeared in 377 regular-season matches and 23 playoff appearances. McCarty’s 377-appearances puts him tied for 7th all-time in MLS history for outfield players along with San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski. McCarty’s next appearance will tie him for 6th all-time with Steve Ralston. McCarty currently leads Nashville in assists with four.

This season, FC Dallas is tied for 17th in the league with 22 goals in 16

matches while Nashville SC ranks 25th with 15 goals in 17 matches,

including 9 goals at home.

FC Dallas is tied for fourth in the league and first in the Western Conference, with 17 goals conceded (1.06 GAA) in 2020. Nashville SC is tied for fourth in the league with 17 goals allowed in 17 matches (1.00 GAA).

FC Dallas (6-4-6) has a .875 winning percentage (6-0-2 record) when

scoring the first goal of the match and a 0-4-1 record (.100 winning

percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2020.

FCD’s Jimmy Maurer is tied for second in the league with a 0.86 goals against average (GAA), while Nashville’s Joe Willis is tied for eighth in

the league with a 1.00 GAA.

Maurer is also first among goalkeepers with more than 10 appearances with a 80.9 saves percentage, saving 38 out of 47 shots faced.

Willis ranks fifth in the league with 53 saves in 17 matches and leads the league with Eloy Room and Andre Blake in shutouts (7).

Since 1996, FC Dallas has a 9-12-4 record in its first match on the road

against MLS teams.

FC Dallas and Nashville SC have a 3-3-0 record and 0.500 winning

percentage in games decided by one goal.

Since 2015, FCD is 70-5-17 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.895 winning percentage and 71-3-12 when

scoring at least two goals.

50 FC DALLAS REGULAR SEASON APPEARANCES

Jesús Ferreira (48)

PENALTY-KICK GOALS

Mauro Diaz — 10

Kenny Cooper — 9

Reto Ziegler — 8