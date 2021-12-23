Acosta and Nelson selected in Re-Entry Draft

FC Dallas has two players selected in Thursday’s Re-Entry Draft: Bryan Acosta and Johnny Nelson.

FCD has previously declined the 2022 contract options on both players. Acosta was selected by the Colorado Rapids and Nelson by FC Cincinnati. Effectively, the two clubs have drafted the MLS rights to these players and can begin negotiating contracts with them.

With Nelson’s surgery and the end of his Generation adidas protection, it wasn’t a shock his contract wasn’t optioned by FCD. Most observers thought the club might take a wait-and-see approach with the left back with a possible contract offer come spring camp. Instead, Nelson was selected by a team from his home state where he should have an opportunity to start.

Despite how expensive he was, passing on Acsota was, at least in our opinion, more about the continued emergence of Brandon Servania and the possible move of Paxton Pomykal back inside to the 8-position. Acosta likely isn’t cheap and it wasn’t clear the Rapids needed help in the middle, but they traded up to get into position to take Acosta so they must have a legit desire to sign him.

The rapids already have multiple ex-FC Dallas players including Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios, and Drew Moor (if they re-sign him, he’s out of contract).