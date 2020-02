It is the 2020/25th Anniversary FC Dallas Preview! The guys break down the on and off-field stuff to know for the upcoming season. Buzz breaks double news on Tanner Tessman and they preview what to look for both for the season and vs Philly. Plus a discussion of Clark Hunt’s recent comments about marketing and Hispanic fan base. (and a touch of KitTalk!)

Enjoy!

