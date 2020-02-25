West Ham, FC Dallas, and Toronto FC complete Dallas Cup 2020 Super Group

The Dallas Cup today announced that Premier League side West Ham United will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group this April at Dallas Cup XLI. MLS sides FC Dallas and Toronto FC will also join the 2020 Super Group to round out the elite bracket.

This will mark the sixth overall Dallas Cup appearance for West Ham United, who last competed in 2001. The Hammers hoisted the 1992 Super Group “Boot and Ball” championship trophy during their lone title run.

West Ham, Toronto FC, and FC Dallas are confirmed for Dallas Cup 2020.

The West Ham United academy has been associated with the development of elite talent for several decades. The young West Ham United side currently sits in third place of the South division for 2019/2020 U18 Premier League season.

Joining West Ham United in the 2020 Gordon Jago Super Group are perennial Super Group participants FC Dallas and Toronto FC.

Considered by many as one of the most successful MLS academies, FC Dallas looks to make another championship run in the Gordon Jago Super Group. Los Toros were named the Major League Soccer 2019 Academy of the Year and remain the only MLS academy team to win the Dallas Cup – 2017 – and only the 2nd US side to do so.

Also returning to the Gordon Jago Super Group is Toronto FC. This will be Toronto FC’s fifth Super Group appearance since debuting at the Dallas Cup in 2013. Last April, Toronto FC won the U12 and U16 Dallas Cup titles at the tournament’s 40th anniversary edition.

No Canadian side has ever won the Super Group.

2020 Gordon Jago Super Group

Atlético Paranaense (Brazil)

Vasco da Gama (Brazil)

Montreal Impact FC (Canada)

Toronto FC (Canada)

Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

Derby County FC (England)

West Ham United FC (England)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

CF Monterrey (Mexico)

Club León (Mexico)

Tigres (Mexico)

FC Dallas (United States)

Dallas Cup XLI will be played April 5-12.