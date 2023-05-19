USMNT preliminary roster for Nations League Finals includes 12 ties to FC Dallas

FC Dallas once again has its fingerprints all over a US Men’s National Team roster as Concacaf released the 60-man preliminary rosters for the Nations League Finals.

The final four – US v Mexico, Canada v Panama – meet in a month’s time at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium aiming for the June 18th final.

Three current FC Dallas players are included but Dallas’ academy products make up almost a fifth of the entire roster.

Reigning MLS Young Player of the Year Jesus Ferreira joins Paul Arriola and Paxton Pomykal giving the Burn a three-man contingent that is matched only by reigning MLS Cup winners LAFC and Leeds United of the Premier League.

Kellyn Acosta, Reggie Cannon, Weston McKennie, Shaq Moore, Ricardo Pepi, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards, Tanner Tessmann, and Alex Zendejas round out the FCD Academy impact.

Walker Zimmerman – who played the first five years of his professional career in Frisco after being drafted in 2013 – is also included.

The 13th and loosest link to the national team roster comes as Alan Soñora – son of Dallas Burn midfielder Diego – is named to the roster.

The final rosters will be named a week prior to the semifinals.

Position Name Age Club GK Drake Callender 25 INTER MIAMI CF (USA) GK Ethan Horvath 27 LUTON TOWN FC (ENG) GK Sean Johnson 33 TORONTO FC (CAN) GK Zack Steffen 28 MIDDLESBROUGH FC (ENG) GK Matt Turner 28 ARSENAL FC (ENG) DF John Brooks 30 TSG 1899 HOFFENHEIM (GER) DF Reggie Cannon 24 BOAVISTA FC (POR) DF Sergiño Dest 22 AC MILAN (ITA) DF Marlon Fossey 24 STANDARD LIEGE (BEL) DF Dejuan Jones 25 NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (USA) DF Aaron Long 30 LAFC (USA) DF Mark McKenzie 24 KRC GENK (BEL) DF Matt Miazga 27 FC CINCINNATI (USA) DF Shaq Moore 26 NASHVILLE SC (USA) DF Jalen Neal 19 LA GALAXY (USA) DF Erik Palmer-Brown 26 TROYES AC (FRA) DF Bryan Reynolds 21 KVC WESTERLO (BEL) DF Chris Richards 23 CRYSTAL PALACE FC (ENG) DF Antonee Robinson 25 FULHAM FC (ENG) DF Miles Robinson 26 ATLANTA UNITED FC (USA) DF James Sands 22 NEW YORK CITY FC (USA) DF Joe Scally 20 BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH (GER) DF John Tolkin 20 NY RED BULLS (USA) DF Auston Trusty 24 BIRMINGHAM CITY FC (ENG) DF Deandre Yedlin 29 INTER MIAMI CF (USA) DF Walker Zimmerman 30 NASHVILLE SC (USA) MF Brenden Aaronson 22 LEEDS UNITED FC (ENG) MF Tyler Adams 24 LEEDS UNITED FC (ENG) MF Taylor Booth 21 FC UTRECHT (NED) MF Gianluca Busio 20 VENEZIA FC (ITA) MF Johnny Cardoso 21 SC INTERNACIONAL (BRA) MF Luca de La Torre 24 RC CELTA DE VIGO (ESP) MF Julian Gressel 29 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC (CAN) MF Richy Ledezma 22 NEW YORK CITY FC (USA) MF Weston McKennie 24 LEEDS UNITED FC (ENG) MF Djordje Mihailovic 24 AZ ALKMAAR (NED) MF Aidan Morris 21 COLUMBUS CREW (USA) MF Yunus Musah 20 VALENCIA CF (ESP) MF Kellyn Acosta 27 LAFC (USA) MF Paxton Pomykal 23 FC DALLAS (USA) MF Cristian Roldan 27 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC (USA) MF Alan Soñora 24 FC JUAREZ (MEX) MF Tanner Tessmann 21 VENEZIA FC (ITA) MF Timothy Tillman 24 LAFC (USA) MF Jackson Yueill 26 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (USA) FW Paul Arriola 28 FC DALLAS (USA) FW Folarin Balogun 21 STADE DE REIMS (FRA) FW Tyler Boyd 28 LA GALAXY (USA) FW Jesus Ferreira 22 FC DALLAS (USA) FW Matthew Hoppe 22 HIBERNIAN FC (SCO) FW Jordan Morris 28 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC (USA) FW Ricardo Pepi 20 FC GRONINGEN (NED) FW Christian Pulisic 24 CHELSEA FC (ENG) FW Gio Reyna 20 BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER) FW Josh Sargent 23 NORWICH CITY FC (ENG) FW Jordan Pefok 27 1 FC UNION BERLIN (GER) FW Brandon Vazquez 24 FC CINCINNATI (USA) FW Tim Weah 23 LOSC LILLE (FRA) FW Haji Wright 25 ANTALYASPOR SPOR (TUR) FW Alex Zendejas 25 CLUB AMERICA (MEX)