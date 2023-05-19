USMNT preliminary roster for Nations League Finals includes 12 ties to FC Dallas

FC Dallas once again has its fingerprints all over a US Men’s National Team roster as Concacaf released the 60-man preliminary rosters for the Nations League Finals.
The final four – US v Mexico, Canada v Panama – meet in a month’s time at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium aiming for the June 18th final.
Three current FC Dallas players are included but Dallas’ academy products make up almost a fifth of the entire roster.
Reigning MLS Young Player of the Year Jesus Ferreira joins Paul Arriola and Paxton Pomykal giving the Burn a three-man contingent that is matched only by reigning MLS Cup winners LAFC and Leeds United of the Premier League.
Kellyn Acosta, Reggie Cannon, Weston McKennie, Shaq Moore, Ricardo Pepi, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards, Tanner Tessmann, and Alex Zendejas round out the FCD Academy impact.
Walker Zimmerman – who played the first five years of his professional career in Frisco after being drafted in 2013 – is also included.
The 13th and loosest link to the national team roster comes as Alan Soñora – son of Dallas Burn midfielder Diego – is named to the roster.
The final rosters will be named a week prior to the semifinals.
|Position
|Name
|Age
|Club
|GK
|Drake Callender
|25
|INTER MIAMI CF (USA)
|GK
|Ethan Horvath
|27
|LUTON TOWN FC (ENG)
|GK
|Sean Johnson
|33
|TORONTO FC (CAN)
|GK
|Zack Steffen
|28
|MIDDLESBROUGH FC (ENG)
|GK
|Matt Turner
|28
|ARSENAL FC (ENG)
|DF
|John Brooks
|30
|TSG 1899 HOFFENHEIM (GER)
|DF
|Reggie Cannon
|24
|BOAVISTA FC (POR)
|DF
|Sergiño Dest
|22
|AC MILAN (ITA)
|DF
|Marlon Fossey
|24
|STANDARD LIEGE (BEL)
|DF
|Dejuan Jones
|25
|NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (USA)
|DF
|Aaron Long
|30
|LAFC (USA)
|DF
|Mark McKenzie
|24
|KRC GENK (BEL)
|DF
|Matt Miazga
|27
|FC CINCINNATI (USA)
|DF
|Shaq Moore
|26
|NASHVILLE SC (USA)
|DF
|Jalen Neal
|19
|LA GALAXY (USA)
|DF
|Erik Palmer-Brown
|26
|TROYES AC (FRA)
|DF
|Bryan Reynolds
|21
|KVC WESTERLO (BEL)
|DF
|Chris Richards
|23
|CRYSTAL PALACE FC (ENG)
|DF
|Antonee Robinson
|25
|FULHAM FC (ENG)
|DF
|Miles Robinson
|26
|ATLANTA UNITED FC (USA)
|DF
|James Sands
|22
|NEW YORK CITY FC (USA)
|DF
|Joe Scally
|20
|BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH (GER)
|DF
|John Tolkin
|20
|NY RED BULLS (USA)
|DF
|Auston Trusty
|24
|BIRMINGHAM CITY FC (ENG)
|DF
|Deandre Yedlin
|29
|INTER MIAMI CF (USA)
|DF
|Walker Zimmerman
|30
|NASHVILLE SC (USA)
|MF
|Brenden Aaronson
|22
|LEEDS UNITED FC (ENG)
|MF
|Tyler Adams
|24
|LEEDS UNITED FC (ENG)
|MF
|Taylor Booth
|21
|FC UTRECHT (NED)
|MF
|Gianluca Busio
|20
|VENEZIA FC (ITA)
|MF
|Johnny Cardoso
|21
|SC INTERNACIONAL (BRA)
|MF
|Luca de La Torre
|24
|RC CELTA DE VIGO (ESP)
|MF
|Julian Gressel
|29
|VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC (CAN)
|MF
|Richy Ledezma
|22
|NEW YORK CITY FC (USA)
|MF
|Weston McKennie
|24
|LEEDS UNITED FC (ENG)
|MF
|Djordje Mihailovic
|24
|AZ ALKMAAR (NED)
|MF
|Aidan Morris
|21
|COLUMBUS CREW (USA)
|MF
|Yunus Musah
|20
|VALENCIA CF (ESP)
|MF
|Kellyn Acosta
|27
|LAFC (USA)
|MF
|Paxton Pomykal
|23
|FC DALLAS (USA)
|MF
|Cristian Roldan
|27
|SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC (USA)
|MF
|Alan Soñora
|24
|FC JUAREZ (MEX)
|MF
|Tanner Tessmann
|21
|VENEZIA FC (ITA)
|MF
|Timothy Tillman
|24
|LAFC (USA)
|MF
|Jackson Yueill
|26
|SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (USA)
|FW
|Paul Arriola
|28
|FC DALLAS (USA)
|FW
|Folarin Balogun
|21
|STADE DE REIMS (FRA)
|FW
|Tyler Boyd
|28
|LA GALAXY (USA)
|FW
|Jesus Ferreira
|22
|FC DALLAS (USA)
|FW
|Matthew Hoppe
|22
|HIBERNIAN FC (SCO)
|FW
|Jordan Morris
|28
|SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC (USA)
|FW
|Ricardo Pepi
|20
|FC GRONINGEN (NED)
|FW
|Christian Pulisic
|24
|CHELSEA FC (ENG)
|FW
|Gio Reyna
|20
|BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER)
|FW
|Josh Sargent
|23
|NORWICH CITY FC (ENG)
|FW
|Jordan Pefok
|27
|1 FC UNION BERLIN (GER)
|FW
|Brandon Vazquez
|24
|FC CINCINNATI (USA)
|FW
|Tim Weah
|23
|LOSC LILLE (FRA)
|FW
|Haji Wright
|25
|ANTALYASPOR SPOR (TUR)
|FW
|Alex Zendejas
|25
|CLUB AMERICA (MEX)