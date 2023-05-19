Categories FC Dallas, FCD Academy, International Soccer, US National Teams

USMNT preliminary roster for Nations League Finals includes 12 ties to FC Dallas

FC Dallas once again has its fingerprints all over a US Men’s National Team roster as Concacaf released the 60-man preliminary rosters for the Nations League Finals.

The final four – US v Mexico, Canada v Panama – meet in a month’s time at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium aiming for the June 18th final.

Three current FC Dallas players are included but Dallas’ academy products make up almost a fifth of the entire roster.

Reigning MLS Young Player of the Year Jesus Ferreira joins Paul Arriola and Paxton Pomykal giving the Burn a three-man contingent that is matched only by reigning MLS Cup winners LAFC and Leeds United of the Premier League.

Kellyn Acosta, Reggie Cannon, Weston McKennie, Shaq Moore, Ricardo Pepi, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards, Tanner Tessmann, and Alex Zendejas round out the FCD Academy impact.

Walker Zimmerman – who played the first five years of his professional career in Frisco after being drafted in 2013 – is also included.

The 13th and loosest link to the national team roster comes as Alan Soñora – son of Dallas Burn midfielder Diego – is named to the roster.

The final rosters will be named a week prior to the semifinals.

PositionNameAgeClub
GKDrake Callender25INTER MIAMI CF (USA)
GKEthan Horvath27LUTON TOWN FC (ENG)
GKSean Johnson33TORONTO FC (CAN)
GKZack Steffen28MIDDLESBROUGH FC (ENG)
GKMatt Turner28ARSENAL FC (ENG)
DFJohn Brooks30TSG 1899 HOFFENHEIM (GER)
DFReggie Cannon24BOAVISTA FC (POR)
DFSergiño Dest22AC MILAN (ITA)
DFMarlon Fossey24STANDARD LIEGE (BEL)
DFDejuan Jones25NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (USA)
DFAaron Long30LAFC (USA)
DFMark McKenzie24KRC GENK (BEL)
DFMatt Miazga27FC CINCINNATI (USA)
DFShaq Moore26NASHVILLE SC (USA)
DFJalen Neal19LA GALAXY (USA)
DFErik Palmer-Brown26TROYES AC (FRA)
DFBryan Reynolds21KVC WESTERLO (BEL)
DFChris Richards23CRYSTAL PALACE FC (ENG)
DFAntonee Robinson25FULHAM FC (ENG)
DFMiles Robinson26ATLANTA UNITED FC (USA)
DFJames Sands22NEW YORK CITY FC (USA)
DFJoe Scally20BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH (GER)
DFJohn Tolkin20NY RED BULLS (USA)
DFAuston Trusty24BIRMINGHAM CITY FC (ENG)
DFDeandre Yedlin29INTER MIAMI CF (USA)
DFWalker Zimmerman30NASHVILLE SC (USA)
MFBrenden Aaronson22LEEDS UNITED FC (ENG)
MFTyler Adams24LEEDS UNITED FC (ENG)
MFTaylor Booth21FC UTRECHT (NED)
MFGianluca Busio20VENEZIA FC (ITA)
MFJohnny Cardoso21SC INTERNACIONAL (BRA)
MFLuca de La Torre24RC CELTA DE VIGO (ESP)
MFJulian Gressel29VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC (CAN)
MFRichy Ledezma22NEW YORK CITY FC (USA)
MFWeston McKennie24LEEDS UNITED FC (ENG)
MFDjordje Mihailovic24AZ ALKMAAR (NED)
MFAidan Morris21COLUMBUS CREW (USA)
MFYunus Musah20VALENCIA CF (ESP)
MFKellyn Acosta27LAFC (USA)
MFPaxton Pomykal23FC DALLAS (USA)
MFCristian Roldan27SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC (USA)
MFAlan Soñora24FC JUAREZ (MEX)
MFTanner Tessmann21VENEZIA FC (ITA)
MFTimothy Tillman24LAFC (USA)
MFJackson Yueill26SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (USA)
FWPaul Arriola28FC DALLAS (USA)
FWFolarin Balogun21STADE DE REIMS (FRA)
FWTyler Boyd28LA GALAXY (USA)
FWJesus Ferreira22FC DALLAS (USA)
FWMatthew Hoppe22HIBERNIAN FC (SCO)
FWJordan Morris28SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC (USA)
FWRicardo Pepi20FC GRONINGEN (NED)
FWChristian Pulisic24CHELSEA FC (ENG)
FWGio Reyna20BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER)
FWJosh Sargent23NORWICH CITY FC (ENG)
FWJordan Pefok271 FC UNION BERLIN (GER)
FWBrandon Vazquez24FC CINCINNATI (USA)
FWTim Weah23LOSC LILLE (FRA)
FWHaji Wright25ANTALYASPOR SPOR (TUR)
FWAlex Zendejas25CLUB AMERICA (MEX)

