US Open Cup: FC Dallas at Tampa Bay Rowdies – game info and lineup prediction

12th in the MLS West FC Dallas (12 points, 3-6-3) travels to Florida to take on the 5th in the USL-C East Tampa Bay Rowdies (16 points, 4-2-4) in the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 16 at 6:30 pm CT from Al Lang Stadium in St Petersburg, Florida.

Since this is a US Open Cup game – and MLS doesn’t give a crap about it – there’s not as much info available and we have to do some “educated” guesswork.

Thankfully, FC Dallas Head Coach Nico Estevez says FCD is “all-in” on the Cup, which is how it should be since the club owner’s father’s name is on it.

In the Round of 32, the Rowdies beat Birmingham Legion FC in a thrilling game that ended 6-4 in extra time to earn the right to face FC Dallas. Dallas knocked off Memphis 901 1-0.

“Playing against an MLS team is a good chance for us to demonstrate our quality, but we have to stay calm and work hard to keep sight of the things we want to do.” Tampa Bay Rowdies’ Manuel Arteaga

Broadcast Info

TV: Streaming on USSoccer.com, MLSSoccer.com, and USLSoccer.com. Also on our recommendation stream, Youtube.

TV English: Josh Eastern and Gary Bailey

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis on the call. Pregame at 6 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Technically, the first seven named on the list below are from the injury list for last Saturday’s game against Houston Dynamo but the list should hold. Paul Arriola was alleged to rejoin FCD training yesterday but I doubt he would be cleared in one day.

Also, Ema Twumasi subbed off early last game with what looked like some kind of leg knock. I’m predicting he’s questionable at best and will proceed as if he’s out.

Peter Musa had a baby this week (congratulations to him and his family), he did not travel and won’t be available.

OUT: Paul Arriola (calf)

Paul Arriola (calf) OUT: Liam Fraser (thigh)

Liam Fraser (thigh) OUT: Asier Illarramendi (glute)

Asier Illarramendi (glute) OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

Geovane Jesus (knee) OUT: Amet Korça (groin)

Amet Korça (groin) OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Paxton Pomykal (knee) OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

Alan Velasco (knee) OUT : Ema Twumasi (leg – unofficial, Buzz Prediction)

: Ema Twumasi (leg – unofficial, Buzz Prediction) OUT: Petar Musa (family)

Tampa Bay Rowdies

OUT: Zane Bubb (Knee)

Zane Bubb (Knee) OUT: Leo Fernandes (Calf)

Leo Fernandes (Calf) OUT: Zachary Herivaux (Knee)

Zachary Herivaux (Knee) Suspended : Manuel Arteaga (red card vs Birmingham Legion)

: Manuel Arteaga (red card vs Birmingham Legion) Ineligible: Nate Worth (prior Open Cup appearance with FC Tulsa)

FCD Lineup Prediction

It looked to me like Coach Nico Estevez had some planned subs against Houston to keep his team fresh’ish for the Open Cup and could start his best XI… or whatever “best” XI he has available.

If Sebastian Lletget had played more than 9 minutes of soccer versus Dynamo, like closer to a half, I would start him in this one. But he didn’t so I don’t think he will start. With Ema Twumasi hurt from that same Dynamo game, Herbert Endeley is in.

With the Musa baby, I’m going with Logan Farrington as the least change in terms of style. But Eugene Ansash is just as viable and has more experience. I all but flipped a coin on this one.

The other point of consideration is Bernard Kamungo vs Tsiki Ntsabeleng as the 3rd front-line player. Ntsabeleng would give Coach a more 10’ish type player – this would be Lletget’s spot no question if he could start – but I’m going to predict Kamungo. Even though he’s not dialed into this new tactic 100% he’s more dangerous and dynamic.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Tampa Bay Rowdies in the 2024 US Open Cup.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Dante Sealy

Carl Sainte

Eugene Ansah

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Sebastian Lletget

Omar Gonzalez

Tarik Scott

Enes Sali

With Musa out, I bring along bright striker prospect Tarik Scott. Even if he’s not likely to get in, it will be good for him to get a taste.

Update: 7-man bench in Open Cup. But I would still bring Scott along.

Kit Assignments

Tampa Bay‘s 2024 home uniforms are predominantly green with yellow armbands. They traditionally wear green and yellow hoops but they bring back this armband look now and again. FC Dallas should be able to wear their red-blue kit against it.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Tampa Bay Rowdies match against New Mexico United at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg on April 27, 2024. (Matt May/Tampa Bay Rowdies)

Officials

Not available that I can find as of publication.

More Game Info

FCD All-Time Open Cup Record: 37-23-6

FCD All-Time Open Cup Home Record: 24-7-3

FCD All-Time Open Cup Away Record: 13-16-3

The Rowdies are 2-2-1 over their last 5 in USL-C.

The Rowdies also sport a +10 goal differential with 22 goals scored.

Manuel Arteaga leads Tampa with 8 goals in 10 games but is suspended, while Cal Jennings has 7.

Cal Jennings was drafted by FC Dallas (under Luchi Gonzalez) but was unsigned out of camp. Aaron Guillen, Tampa’s Captain, was an FC Dallas Homegrown as was their attacking outside back Eddie Munjoma.

Best Open Cup Finishes

Rowdies: Fourth Round/Round of 16, 2013 U.S. Open Cup

Dallas: Open Cup champions (1997, 2016)

The Rowdies fell to eventual 2023 Open Cup champions Houston Dynamo FC 1-0 at Al Lang Stadium last year.

According to FCD’s Garrett Melcer, “FCD Legend and Club Ambassador Kenny Cooper is the second-top scorer in modern Open Cup history (1995-present) with 13 goals, three behind Sébastien Le Toux‘s 16.”

I’ll go one further and mention Sébastien Le Toux once tried out as an outside back for FC Dallas under Collin Clark. Clark passed on Le Toux (aka fake Kenney Copper) only for him to resurface with Seattle in USL as a forward and then tear it up for nearly a decade in MLS, mostly with the Union.