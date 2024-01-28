Two Costa Rica youth national teams in for 2024 Dallas Cup

The Dallas Cup has announced that the Costa Rica National Team will take part in the 2024 Dallas Cup. The Ticos are set to compete in the U19 Gordon Jago Super Group and the Boys Under 16 divisions.

This will be the third Super Group appearance for Costa Rica, having previously competed in the elite bracket in 1997 and 2004. Back in 2014, they participated in the Boys Under-19 division winning the title that year.

Historically, youth national teams leverage the competitive strength of the Dallas Cup Super Group to prepare for the upcoming qualifying stages of the U-20 FIFA World Cup. (2025 in Chile).

Over the years, the Super Group has seen representation from national teams such as the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, Canada, El Salvador, and Japan. The Panama National Team is the only national team to have won the Super Group championship trophy, in 2022.

Costa Rica and Dallas Cup share a longstanding connection, with the country sending over 70 teams to the tournament throughout its history. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Costa Rica’s roster included 10 Dallas Cup alumni, featuring players like Keylor Navas, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, and Joel Campbell.

2024 U19 Gordon Jago Super Group Confirmed Entrants

Costa Rica Youth National Team

Botafogo

São Paulo FC

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

Liverpool FC

2024 Dallas Cup Dates

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will be played from March 24 through March 31 as the tournament celebrates an important milestone with its 45th anniversary. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which runs March 23 through March 29.