Three Solar players named to US U17 WNT

The US Women’s Youth National Team program announced camps for the U17 and U20 WYNTs. Three local players from Solar SC have been named to the U17 team: defenders Cambry Patrick and Cameron Roller as well as midfielder Emma Yolinksy.

The U-17 USWNT will gather again in Chula Vista from Nov. 17-24 while the U-20 USWNT will close out 2021 with a training camp from Dec. 12-19.

Current YNT coaches Tracey Kevins and Matt Potter will run the U-20 and U-17 camps, respectively. Both events will be held at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and U-17 Women’s World Cup are scheduled for 2022 in Costa Rica and India, respectively. Concacaf qualifying tournaments for the youth world championships will be held early next year.

Cambry Patrick is from Allen, Cameron Roller is from Sherman, and Emma Yolinksy is from Prosper.