Three North Texas SC players named to USL-1 Team of the Week

Nkosi Burgess and Eddie Munjoma of FC Dallas as well as striker Alex Bruce of North Texas SC were named to the USL-1 Team of the Week for week 13 based on their performances against the Chattanooga Red Wolves and the Richmond Kickers.

With the season rapidly closing and still in the playoff chase, all three were outstanding in both games.

Bruce scored in each game, Burgess had the game-winning goal against Chattanooga, and Munjoma score his first career goal against Richmond in the must-in game.

Burgess and Munjoma, while still FC Dallas players, will be finishing the season with North Texas SC.

