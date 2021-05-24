Three ex-FC Dallas Homegrowns named to Final Four roster

US Men’s National Team Head Coach Gregg Berhalter has named his 23-man roster for the Concacaf Nations League Final Four, including three former FC Dallas Homegrown players.

Weston McKennie, Reggie Cannon, and Kellyn Acosta will travel to Switzerland for a tune-up game against the Swiss in St. Gallen on Sunday, May 30 before heading back to Acosta’s adopted state of Colorado for the Final Four.

The United States will open proceedings on Thursday, June 3 with their semi-final match up against FC Dallas midfielder Bryan Acosta and Honduras at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High. Mexico and Costa Rica will contest the other semi-final before returning to the venue for the final and third place games on Sunday, June 6.

The Nations League Final Four will be Concacaf’s first senior men’s national team competition to feature Video Assistant Referee. The final was originally to be held at AT&T Stadium last year prior to the tournament’s postponement due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kellyn Acosta is one of four MLS call-ups. The Plano native has featured in every minute of the Colorado Rapids six games so far in 2021. Acosta has one goal, scoring the Rapids’ first goal in a come-from-behind 3-2 against Minnesota United on May 9.

Reggie Cannon’s domestic season ended on the right side of some final day drama in Portugal’s Liga NOS. Cannon’s Boavista went into a final day clash with Gil Vicente with the possibility of relegation. The 22-year-old played the full 90 minutes at right wing back in a 3-5-2 as Yusupha Njie’s 88th minute penalty ensured As Panteras would remain in the top flight, just two points ahead of Rio Ave in the relegation play-off spot.

Weston McKennie finished out his loan period with Juventus in style before the Little Elm native’s permanent contract with The Old Lady begins on July 1. Despite Juventus failing to win its 10th successive Scudetto, McKennie was able to get his hands on the Coppa Italia last week. The midfielder, whose fee could rise beyond $30m, assisted Dejan Kulusevski for the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Atalanta. Juve leap frogged Napoli on the final day of the season – with McKennie making a substitute appearance against Bologna – to seal the fourth and final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.