Szabolcs Schön named to Hungary 30-man provisional roster for Euro 2021

Hungary coach Marco Rossi has named a 30-man provisional roster for the 2021 European Championships and FC Dallas’ newest international winger Szabolcs Schön has been included.

The Euros are expanding to 26-man player rosters but it remains to be determined if Schön makes the final roster. Full squads will be announced June 1st.

Hungary’s players from their domestic OTP Bank League and those whose club obligations have already ended will start their preparations on May 17 in Telki, Hungary. The full team will have a training camp in Austria for 10 days from May 24 with a game on June 4th against Cyprus and on June 8th against Ireland.

30-Man Provisional Hungary Roster

Goalkeepers:

Ádám Bogdán (TC Ferencváros)

Dénes Dibusz (TC Ferencváros)

Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

Balázs Tóth (Puskás Academy)

Defenders:

Bolla Bendegúz (MOL Fehérvár FC)

Endre Botka (Ferencváros TC)

Attila Fiola (MOL Fehérvár FC)

Ant New Year’s Eve (MOL Fehérvár FC)

Ákos Kecskés (FC Lugano)

Ádám Lang (Omonia Nicosia)

Gergő Lovrencsics (TC Ferencvárosi)

Willi Orbán (RB Leipzig) )

Csaba Spandler (Puskás Akadémia FC)

Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe FK)

Midfielders:

Tamás Cseri (Mezőkövesd-Zsóry)

Dániel Gazdag (Budapest Honvéd)

Holender Filip (Partizan Belgrade)

László Kleinheisler (NK Osijek)

Ádám Nagy (Bristol City)

Nego Loic (MOL Fehérvár FC)

András Schäfer (DAC)

Dávid Sigér (TC from Ferencváros)

Szoboszlai Dominik (RB Leipzig)

Attackers:

János Hahn (Paksi FC)

Nemanja Nikolics (MOL Fehérvár FC)

Roland Sallai (SC Freiburg)

Szabolcs Schön (FC Dallas)

Ádám Szalai (1.FSV Mainz 05)

Kevin Varga (Kasimpasa)

Roland Varga (MTK Budapest)

Szabolcs Schön’s first day in FC Dallas training. (Courtesy FC Dallas)