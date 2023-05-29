Solar’s Evan O’Steen called into US U15s for Dutch & German friendlies

The US U15 Women’s National Team will travel to Germany and the Netherlands for a June 4-14 camp and games against Netherlands and Germany. New US U15 head coach Ciara Crinion has called up 20 players, all born in 2008, including Solar goalkeeper Evan O’Steen.

The US will face the Netherlands in Schalkhaar on Friday, June 9, and then Germany on Tuesday, June 13, in Nordhorn.

US U15 WYNT ROSTER vs GERMANY & NETHERLANDS

(club; hometown)

Goalkeepers (2): Evan O’Steen (Solar SC; Grapevine, Tex.), Liesel Tetmeyer (Sting Austin; Round Rock, Tex.)

Defenders (7): Pearl Cecil (San Diego Surf SC; Encinitas, Calif.), Natalie Chudowsky (New York SC; Westport, Conn.), Izzy Dalke (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Belleville, Ill.), Makenna Holub (Eastside FC; Redmond, Wash.), Michaela Panella (Western New York Flash; East Amherst, N. Y.), Mia Villalpando (San Diego Surf SC; Bonita, Calif.), Vienna Whipple (Crossfire Premier SC; Bellevue, Wash.)

Midfielders (6): Scottie Antonucci (Legends FC; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.), Reese Canada (Michigan Hawks; Fenton, Mich.), Sierra Dupre (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC; Pittsburgh, Pa.), Riley Kennedy (North Carolina Courage Academy; Holly Springs, N.C.), Jaiden Rodriguez (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Chloe Sadler (La Roca FC; Hyde Park, Utah)

Forwards (5): Ashlyn Anderson (Indy Premier SC; Carmel, Ind.), Micayla Johnson (Michigan Hawks; Troy, Mich.), Ella Kral (Lamorinda SC; Berkeley, Calif.), Paige Pasinski (SC del Sol; Phoenix, Ariz.), Ava Stack (Concorde Fire; Atlanta, Ga.)

Solar’s Evan O’Steen.