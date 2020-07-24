Roja League Playoffs Begin Saturday

The Roja League begins its 4-team playoffs tournament tomorrow, with the top 4 teams competing for a spot in the championship game next Wednesday.

Playoff action begins with 2nd seed Diablos Estudiantes – the best defensive team in the league – up against 3rd seeded NTX Rayados. The two sides previously met on matchday 2, back on July 8th, with the Estudiantes coming away victorious, shutting out Rayados in the process.

The two sides finished remarkably close in the standings – just one point apart – and the match could prove to foreshadow the (hopefully) upcoming US Open Cup match between Rayados and the Diablos.

In the second match of the night, Inocentes FC from Fort Worth – the highest-scoring team in the league – takes on the Denton Diablos. Inocentes topped the table after 6 rounds, going undefeated with 3 wins, while Denton had to settle for 4th after losing to Diablos Estudiantes on Decision Day.

In the previous Roja League encounter between the two sides, Denton managed to salvage a 4-4 draw thanks to late-game heroics, and Denton holds the honor of being the lone playoff team Inocentes hasn’t yet beaten.

Both games will take place at Vela Soccer Complex in Denton, with action set to begin at 6 p.m. Both games will be streamed on the Denton Diablos Facebook page, as well.

The two winning sides will then contest the championship game on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., once again at the Vela Soccer Complex.

Considering the location and the circumstances, there’s a high likelihood of at least one of the two Denton teams appearing in the final, and a possibility of the entire Roja League ending in another All-Denton showdown. Whatever happens, though, it’ll likely be as exciting and unpredictable as the rest of the tournament.

Roja League Playoffs 2020 Bracket

Roja League Playoffs 2020 bracket.

Roja League 2020 Final Standings

Roja League 2020 Final Standings.