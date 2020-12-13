Categories Denton Diablos, Diablos Estudiantes, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Irving FC, Roja League

Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Three

Matchday Three of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.

Estudiantes vs Legends

Denton Estudiantes4
Premier Legends0
FINAL

Estudiantes scored their four goals within the last 31 minutes of the game.

Jalen Servania
Premier Legends forward Jalen Servania crosses the ball in the first half of the Roja League match against Estudiantes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Harrington vs Irving FC

FC Harrington 2
Irving FC0
FINAL

Goal scorers were Sebastian Mendez and DJ Williams.

The Cowtown Clasico

Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Inocentes FC

Fort Worth Vaqueros1
Inocentes FC0
FINAL

Local hero Rio Ramirez with the Game Winning Goal for Fort Worth Vaqueros in the Cowtown Clasico.

Diablos vs Foro 360

Denton Diablos2
Foro 360 Pro2
FINAL

Ricardo Becerra scored the first goal for Diablos, Adrian Pinales the second. Here’s the late game-tying goal by Diablos.

Standings After Matchday Three

POSTEAMPTSGFGAGD
1Denton Estudiantes913310
2FC Harrington6312
3Inocentes FC4550
4Foro 360 Pro478-1
5Fort Worth Vaqueros423-1
6Denton Diablos446-2
7Premier Legends149-5
8Irving FC103-3

Matchday Four – Wed., Dec. 16th

MatchupTimeLocation
Denton Estudiantes vs Irving FC +7 pmFort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
FC Harrington vs Fort Worth Vaqueros +7 pmFort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
Denton Diablos vs Premier Legends +7 pmFort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
Inocentes FC vs Foro 360 PRO8 pmFort Worth Polytech High School

+ Side by Side Triple Header at Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields

