Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Three

Matchday Three of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.

Estudiantes vs Legends

Denton Estudiantes 4 Premier Legends 0 FINAL

Estudiantes scored their four goals within the last 31 minutes of the game.

Premier Legends forward Jalen Servania crosses the ball in the first half of the Roja League match against Estudiantes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Harrington vs Irving FC

FC Harrington 2 Irving FC 0 FINAL

Goal scorers were Sebastian Mendez and DJ Williams.

Images from today’s 2-0 win, FC Harrington 🆚 Irving FC. Let’s keep the momentum going boys 💪🏽



⚽️Sebastian Mendez(PK)

⚽️ DJ Williams 🅰️ Stephen Gonzales



📷: @DrCarloss_ #wearefch🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/iKSH7Vpl25 — FC Harrington (@FC_Harrington) December 13, 2020

The Cowtown Clasico

Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Inocentes FC

Fort Worth Vaqueros 1 Inocentes FC 0 FINAL

Local hero Rio Ramirez with the Game Winning Goal for Fort Worth Vaqueros in the Cowtown Clasico.

Diablos vs Foro 360

Denton Diablos 2 Foro 360 Pro 2 FINAL

Ricardo Becerra scored the first goal for Diablos, Adrian Pinales the second. Here’s the late game-tying goal by Diablos.

THE DIABLOS TIE IT UP IN STOPPAGE TIME!!! pic.twitter.com/HZ6kfFV3Kc — Denton Diablos FC (@DentonDiablos) December 12, 2020

Standings After Matchday Three

POS TEAM PTS GF GA GD 1 Denton Estudiantes 9 13 3 10 2 FC Harrington 6 3 1 2 3 Inocentes FC 4 5 5 0 4 Foro 360 Pro 4 7 8 -1 5 Fort Worth Vaqueros 4 2 3 -1 6 Denton Diablos 4 4 6 -2 7 Premier Legends 1 4 9 -5 8 Irving FC 1 0 3 -3

Matchday Four – Wed., Dec. 16th

Matchup Time Location Denton Estudiantes vs Irving FC + 7 pm Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields FC Harrington vs Fort Worth Vaqueros + 7 pm Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields Denton Diablos vs Premier Legends + 7 pm Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields Inocentes FC vs Foro 360 PRO 8 pm Fort Worth Polytech High School

+ Side by Side Triple Header at Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields