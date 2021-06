They did it again, the Thunderducks of Richland College have won the 2021 NJCAA Division III National Championship with a 1-0 win over Camden County. This the 3rd title in a row for Richland and their 9th overall. This is also the Thunderducks’ 4th title in 5 years.

Lorenzo Boseli scored the game’s only goal with 47 seconds left in the first half on an assist by Juan Vargas. Richland keeper Rodrigo Artiga made 6 saves on the day to preserve the shutout.

Make it a 3-𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙩🏆🏆🏆



