Ricardo Pepi up for MLS award

FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi has been named as a finalist Major League Soccer’s Young Player of the Year award.

El Tren was among the top three players voted on by current MLS players, MLS club technical staffs, and a select group of media members. Pepi is joined for the year-end award by LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo and Tajon Buchanan of the New England Revolution.

The MLS Young Player of the Year award replaced the Rookie of the Year starting with last year’s winner, Diego Rossi. The award now recognizes all players under the age of 22.

FC Dallas had tasted success in the previous award, when Tesho Akindele won in 2014.

2021 Major League Soccer Award Finalists

Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Finalists

Valentín Castellanos (New York City FC)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

João Paulo (Seattle Sounders FC)

Dániel Sallói (Sporting Kansas City)



Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Joe Willis (Nashville SC)



Defender of the Year Finalists

Yeimar Gómez (Seattle Sounders FC)

Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)



Newcomer of the Year Finalists

For this award, “newcomer” is defined as a player who made his MLS debut in 2021.

Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango (Los Angeles Football Club)

Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López (San Jose Earthquakes)



AT&T MLS Young Player of the Year FinalistsFor this award, “young player” is defined as a player under age 22 (born on or after Jan. 1, 1999).

Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy)

Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution)

Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas)



Comeback Player of the Year Finalists

Honors an MLS player who has overcome injuries and/or adversity in order to achieve success during the 2021 regular season.

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández (LA Galaxy)

Dániel Sallói (Sporting Kansas City)



MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year Finalists

Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy)

Justin Morrow (Toronto FC)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC)



Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Finalists

Bruce Arena (New England Revolution)

Robin Fraser (Colorado Rapids)

Brian Schmetzer (Seattle Sounders FC)



Referee of the Year Finalists

Jair Marrufo

Robert Sibiga

Armando Villarreal



Assistant Referee of the Year Finalists

Frank Anderson

Ian Anderson

Cory Richardson