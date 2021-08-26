Ricardo Pepi called up for US World Cup Qualifiers

Ricardo “El Tren” Pepi has been called up to the US National Team for the next round of World Cup Qualifiers between Sept 2nd and 8th.

Pepi will report to camp following FC Dallas’ match against Austin FC match on Sunday, Aug. 29. Unless he is released back to FC Dallas later in the camp, Pepi will miss the Sept 4th FC Dallas game at Real Salt Lake.

Pepi, 18, will take part in his first senior camp after participating in a U-23 camp earlier this season for the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship. He last played for the U.S. U-17 National Team in the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, where he played in two group stage matches.

USA International Matches Schedule

Date Match Location Time (CT) TV Thurs., Sept. 2 El Salvador vs. USMNT Estadio Cuscatlán (San Salvador, El Salvador) 9:00 PM CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Universo Sun., Sept. 5 USMNT vs. Canada Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennesse) 7:00 PM FS1, UniMás, TUDN Wed., Sept. 8 Honduras vs. USMNT Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

(San Pedro Sula, Honduras) 9:00 PM CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Universo US Schedule Courtesy FC Dallas.

Ricardo Pepi Statement on Choosing the USA

Detailed Roster by Position (Club/Country; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 23/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 7/0)



DEFENDERS (10): George Bello (Atlanta United; 3/0), John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 43/3), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 11/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 6/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 45/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 12/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 9/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 6/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 64/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 17/2)



MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 37/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 14/1), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 29/7), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 24/7), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 25/0)



FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg/AUT; 7/3), Konrad de la Fuente (Olympique Marseille/FRA; 1/0), Jordan Pefok (BSC Young Boys/SUI; 6/1), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 0/0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 38/16), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 8/4), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 16/5), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 13/1)

Qualifying Process

Concacaf has included eight teams in the final round of qualifying for the World Cup. The teams will play a round-robin, home and away format which includes 14 matches each.

Due to the global health pandemic, a process that normally takes place during the course of 18 months has been reduced to seven.