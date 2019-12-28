Reports: Pablo Aranguiz new season long loan deal with U de Chile

Reports have started to come out of Chile of a new season-long loan deal for Pablo Aranguiz to U de Chile. Similarily to MLS, The Chilean league, the Campeonato, runs from February to December.

The first report comes from Canal del Futbol and says Aranguiz passed his [physical] exams and was spotted leaving U de Chile.

La primera foto de Pablo Aránguiz en @udechile 📸

⁣

⁣El volante dejó @UEoficial para firmar a préstamo por un año. Este viernes se realizó los exámenes y ya pasó por el CDA, donde fue interceptado por este hincha y captado por el ojo del @CDF_cl 🎥#VivimosFútbolxCDF pic.twitter.com/RyxM4lwi35 — Canal del Fútbol (@CDF_cl) December 27, 2019

The 2nd report got more specific and came from Matias Medina at Redgol mentions Aranguiz showed up at U de Chile today to sign his contract. (I’m not sure if this is the primary source for the info.)

There’s even a quote. “Es uno de los equipos grandes y todo jugador anhela llegar a un club así, así es que me lo tomo con responsabilidad y profesionalismo”. ” Aranguiz said to the press. “La idea es ser un aporte, entregar un granito de arena y esperar que salga todo bien.”

This roughly translates to – “It’s one of the big teams and every player wants to get to a club like that, so I take it with responsibility and professionalism. The idea is to be a contribution, deliver a grain of sand, and hope that everything goes well.” The grain of sand must be lost in translation.

Certainly, I didn’t expect Aranguiz to return to FC Dallas in 2020. A new season-long loan should – pending some yet unknown MLS rule change – allow FC Dallas to write Aranguiz’s contract and international slot off their books for 2020. It also might open up his #10 jersey.

As of yet, there is no confirmation of the new loan from FC Dallas.

Aranguiz played for Unión Española after leaving FCD in 2019 and, prior to that, from 2015 to 2018.