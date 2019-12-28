Reports: Pablo Aranguiz new season long loan deal with U de Chile

Reports have started to come out of Chile of a new season-long loan deal for Pablo Aranguiz to U de Chile. Similarily to MLS, The Chilean league, the Campeonato, runs from February to December.
The first report comes from Canal del Futbol and says Aranguiz passed his [physical] exams and was spotted leaving U de Chile.
The 2nd report got more specific and came from Matias Medina at Redgol mentions Aranguiz showed up at U de Chile today to sign his contract. (I’m not sure if this is the primary source for the info.)
There’s even a quote. “Es uno de los equipos grandes y todo jugador anhela llegar a un club así, así es que me lo tomo con responsabilidad y profesionalismo”. ” Aranguiz said to the press. “La idea es ser un aporte, entregar un granito de arena y esperar que salga todo bien.”
This roughly translates to – “It’s one of the big teams and every player wants to get to a club like that, so I take it with responsibility and professionalism. The idea is to be a contribution, deliver a grain of sand, and hope that everything goes well.” The grain of sand must be lost in translation.
Certainly, I didn’t expect Aranguiz to return to FC Dallas in 2020. A new season-long loan should – pending some yet unknown MLS rule change – allow FC Dallas to write Aranguiz’s contract and international slot off their books for 2020. It also might open up his #10 jersey.
As of yet, there is no confirmation of the new loan from FC Dallas.
Aranguiz played for Unión Española after leaving FCD in 2019 and, prior to that, from 2015 to 2018.
1 Comment
Excellent if he doesn’t count towards our international spots or any roster spot for that matter. I’m not sure what Chalas roster situation was while he was out on loan.