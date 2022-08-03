Report: FC Dallas trades for Sebastian Lletget

According to a report by Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio of The Athletic, FC Dallas is sending $600k in Allocation Money to New England for Sebastian Lletget.

The 29-year-old Lletget can play centrally as an 8/10 or on the wing/wide midfield. If the deal goes through, Lletget would move into the rotation at either of the two 8 spots or at wing.

Both 8 and wing have needed something added. Heck, we’ve been talking about the team’s need for a veteran 8 since January.

Lletget is on the fringes of the US National Team and should be quite well known to his new (potential) coach. Considering Lletget’s desire (one can assume) to make the World Cup team he might really embrace this move.