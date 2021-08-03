Pomykal named to MLS Team of the Week 16, Tafari and Gonzalez on the bench

FC Dallas winger Paxton Pomykal continues his resurgence post-injury comeback and was named to the MLS Team of the Week for week 16. Nkosi Tafari and Coach Luchi Gonzalez were named to the bench.

Pomykal scored his first goal of the season in the 3rd minute of the match to help fire FC Dallas to its first road win of the season.

Nkosi Tafar had a career-high 16 clearance against KC.

For coach Luchi Gonzalez this was his 3rd road win against Sporting Kansas City, a remarkable stat given he has only 6 road wins in this 3 seasons in charge of FCD.

Luchi got his 6th road win of his #FCDallas career this week.



3 of his 6 wins have come at Sporting KC.

July 2021

Sept 2020

July 2019



The other three road wins are at NSH Nov 2020

ATL April 2019

RSL March 2019#DTID — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) August 2, 2021