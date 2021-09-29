Pepi & Schon among international callups

The international break is a week away, with the United States continuing their battle for World Cup Qualifications once again. Among their ranks in October will once again be FC Dallas’ own Ricardo Pepi, who provided the spark needed for the American team to overcome the home side in Honduras, with a game winning goal and some helpers in a 4-1 victory. Former FC Dallas midfielder Kellyn Acosta and North Texas SC alum Chris Richards are also in the roster for the United States as well as Weston McKinnie.

The United States will play host to Jamaica and Costa Rica, with a weekend trip to Panama between the games.

Additionally, Szabolcs Schon has been called up for the Hungarian national team as well. Schon did not feature in Hungary’s losses to England and Albania but got 74 minutes and an assist to Endre Botka in his country’s 2-1 win against Andorra. The ‘Magyars’ will be looking to avenge their previous two defeats in this window, taking on Albania and England yet again.