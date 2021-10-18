North Texas Soccer headed on the road for the final time in the 2021 season to take on the Fort Lauderdale CF. North Texas defeated Fort Lauderdale in their only previous meeting in 2021 at, formerly, Globe Life Park now Chocktaw Stadium.

A lone goal was enough for North Texas to secure the three points on the road against Fort Lauderdale with a 1-0 win.

The Game

Derek Waldeck and Mark Salas were the latest additions to the backline replacing Eddie Munjoma and Nkosi Tafari respectively. Eddie Munjuma moved up playing as the right-wing.

North Texas SC Starting XI vs. Fort Lauderdale CF

Kazu was the first substitute, replacing Imanol Almaguer for a potential injury in the 38th minute.

Gibran Rayo in the 55th minute put North Texas SC on the scoreboard after receiving a cross from Kalil El Medkhar on the right side of the field.

55' – Gibran Rayo grabs the opener!! pic.twitter.com/Hc1tEwRflj — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) October 18, 2021

It only took one goal for North Texas SC to win 1-0.

Mark Salas with the ball against Fort Lauderdale CF (Courtesy USL League One)

Thoughts & Takeaways

Hunger

After a disappointing loss at home where North Texas was in early control of the game, points have become ever more valuable to the club in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

Once again, North Texas started the game with an intensity and hunger to grab an early goal to apply the pressure against their opponents while giving themselves some cushion for the remainder of the match.

The attacking and individual skill has been on display all season long while combining the individual talent has been the biggest struggle for the club.

The North Texas attack made every effort to get forward and make the most of the chances on goals but the fluidity and cohesion when attacking as a team was not up to par as the team have demonstrated before.

Open Space

In spite of being eliminated from the playoffs, Fort Lauderdale was not going easy against their opposition and continuously attacked.

Fort Lauderdale was quicker to get to North Texas’ goal than North Texas which afford the home side some space between and behind North Texas’ defense.

The defensive play was reactionary from both sides which Fort Lauderdale being the more threatening team with their chances.

North Texas has 36 points through 26 games and sits in 7th place. With two games remaining in the season, North Texas returns home to host New England Revolution II on Saturday at 7:30 PM.