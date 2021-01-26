NPSL 2021 conference alignment for local teams

The NPSL has dropped the conference alignments for 2021 including all the local DFW teams in the South Region. The bulk of the DFW sides are in the Lone Star Conference with one team in the Heartland Conference.

Lone Star Conference

Austin United FC

Coyotes FC (Temple)

Denton Diablos

FC Brownsville

Fort Worth Vaqueros

Irving FC

Katy 1895

Laredo Heat

Sockers FC (Midland/Odessa)

No word on where Estudiantes, the Diablos’ other team, will play. Maybe a summer Roja League? That’d be cool.

Heartland Conference

Arkansas Wolves FC (Little Rock, AR)

Dallas City FC (McKinney)

Demize NPSL (Springfield, MO)

Ozark FC (Springdale, AR)

Tulsa Athletic

NPSL South Lone Star Conference 2021.

NPSL South Heartland Conference 2021.