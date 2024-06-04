North Texas SC’s Nico Gordon called up for Montserrat’s World Cup Qualifiers

Montserrat Head Coach Lee Bowyer has called up his squad for the first two 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and North Texas SC Captain Nico Gordon has been included.



Gordon signed with North Texas SC on February 2 from English side Birmingham City FC.



Gordon has six total caps for Montserrat with 540 minutes played. Gordon is eligible to represent Montserrat via his mother.



Montserrat will play its first match of the FIFA World Cup Concacaf Qualifiers against Nicaragua on Wednesday, June 5, at 9 pm CT at Nicaragua National Football Stadium. In the second match of the international window, Montserrat will face Panama on Sunday, June 9, at 8 pm CT from Nicaragua National Football Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading...