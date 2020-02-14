North Texas SC signs two SuperDraft picks

North Texas SC has signed two of FC Dallas’ MLS SuperDraft selections for the 2020 season. Midfielders, Derek Waldeck and Anders Engebretsen, have signed one-year contracts with an option for the 2021 season.

Waldeck was drafted by FC Dallas in the third round of January’s draft as the 66th overall pick. A two-time national champion with Stanford, the 22-year-old is primarily a defensive midfielder but also plays left back.

Engebretsen followed in the fourth round as he went 79th overall. The winger is on the older side for a draft pick, at 24-years-old, having played with Norwegian third-tier club Skeid before attending St. Mary’s.

I thought the biggest question mark was on Waldeck. He’s an intelligent footballer who needs to develop his physical side a little, but you have to consider the value of a North Texas SC deal vs. finishing a biology degree from Stanford and the salary that can follow. Luchi Gonzalez has been happy to throw Waldeck in games and challenge him. A left footed player that plays centrally is valuable, and he has an excellent eye for a pass even if the execution doesn’t always come off. USL League One could be the perfect platform for him.

I’m a little surprised to see Engebretsen signed, as there were a few factors that go against Engebretsen. He counts as an international player, and 24 is really the end of those peak development years where a player if physically fully developed but the brain is still developing. From a positional standpoint, a right-footed winger is something that FC Dallas and North Texas SC has several of. That said, he is a fast and effective primarily on the left, who can slot in up front.

Engebretsen didn’t feature in any of the California games, against Austin Bold, or San Antonio FC. Where the team was away, myself and Buzz haven’t been able to watch the team train in a couple of weeks, so I actually assumed he’d left camp along with Manuel Ferriol. These moves leave Cal Jennings and Nkosi Burgess as the last two SuperDraft picks without a contract or departure. You should expect to see both sign for FC Dallas shortly before spending considerable time with North Texas SC in 2020.