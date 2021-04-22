North Texas SC signs former FC Dallas Homegrown Richard Sanchez

North Texas Soccer Club has signed former FC Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper Richard Sanchez. Sanchez, 27, joins the club on a one-year contract for the 2021 season.

As a youth, Sanchez played for Texas Football Club before joining Spain’s Atletico de Madrid U-16 squad. In 2009, Sanchez returned to Texas and joined the FC Dallas Academy. He was signed as the club’s sixth Homegrown player in 2011.

After four seasons in Dallas – including a loan to Fort Lauderdale Strikers, Sanchez was sold to Tigres UANL of Liga MX for a reported $1 million. While with Tigres, Sanchez was loaned back to back to FCD then to Tampico Madero for two seasons.

In 2017 after being released by Tigres, Sanchez returned to MLS with the Chicago Fire where he made 27 league appearances over three seasons before moving to Sporting Kansas City, making two starts over the 2020 MLS campaign. Sporting also loaned Sanchez to Sporting KC II during the season.

Internationally, Sanchez played for the U-17, U-20, and U-21 Mexico national teams and helped his country win the 2011 U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Sanchez will wear the #40 for North Texas SC.

Name: Richard Sanchez

Position: Goalkeeper

DOB: April 4, 1994

Birthplace: Mission Hills, CA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 160

Nationality: United States/Mexico

Last Club: Sporting Kansas City

How Acquired: Signed on April 22, 2021

1 April 2012 – FC Dallas goalkeeper Richard Sanchez (#1) during the Dallas Cup Gordan Jago Super Group match-up between Manchester United of England and FC Dallas of the United States. Manchester United won 2-0.