North Texas SC signs former FC Dallas Homegrown Richard Sanchez

North Texas Soccer Club has signed former FC Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper Richard Sanchez. Sanchez, 27, joins the club on a one-year contract for the 2021 season.
As a youth, Sanchez played for Texas Football Club before joining Spain’s Atletico de Madrid U-16 squad. In 2009, Sanchez returned to Texas and joined the FC Dallas Academy. He was signed as the club’s sixth Homegrown player in 2011.
After four seasons in Dallas – including a loan to Fort Lauderdale Strikers, Sanchez was sold to Tigres UANL of Liga MX for a reported $1 million. While with Tigres, Sanchez was loaned back to back to FCD then to Tampico Madero for two seasons.
In 2017 after being released by Tigres, Sanchez returned to MLS with the Chicago Fire where he made 27 league appearances over three seasons before moving to Sporting Kansas City, making two starts over the 2020 MLS campaign. Sporting also loaned Sanchez to Sporting KC II during the season.
Internationally, Sanchez played for the U-17, U-20, and U-21 Mexico national teams and helped his country win the 2011 U-17 FIFA World Cup.
Sanchez will wear the #40 for North Texas SC.
Name: Richard Sanchez
Position: Goalkeeper
DOB: April 4, 1994
Birthplace: Mission Hills, CA
Height: 6-3
Weight: 160
Nationality: United States/Mexico
Last Club: Sporting Kansas City
How Acquired: Signed on April 22, 2021