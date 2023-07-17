North Texas SC relieves Head Coach Javier Cano of duties

North Texas SC announced today that it has relieved Javier Cano of his duties as head coach. The move comes after NTXSC fell 2-1 to Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday night.

Los Toritos is 5-8-6 on the year and sits in 11th place in the MLS NEXT Pro’s Western Conference



FCD also announced Assistant Coach John Gall will assume head coaching duties on an interim basis while Michel Garbini will continue in his role as an assistant coach.



“It is always difficult to make changes to a coaching staff during the season,” said North Texas SC general manager Matt Denny. “We believe a change is necessary at this time in order to give us an opportunity to be more competitive as we continue through the MLS NEXT Pro season. We appreciate Javi’s efforts and contributions to our organization.”



Gall, 47, coached the FCD U19s this last season until he joined the NTX staff. He continues to serve as the FC Dallas Youth Boys Director of Coaching. Gall holds USSF A, UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A coaching licenses.

North Texas SC plays its next match on Saturday, July 22 at Choctaw Stadium against Sporting KC II.