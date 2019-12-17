North Texas SC kicks off 2020 season March 28 at Tormenta FC, home opener on April 4

USL League One Announced all 12 teams’ home openers and the 2019 USL-1 Champion North Texas Soccer Club begins the 2020 season on the road against South Georgia’s Tormenta FC on Saturday, March 28th. The USL-1 season itself kicks off one day earlier on Friday.

North Texas SC hosts their own home opener at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 4th against Orlando City B. OCB finished dead last in USL-1 in 2019.

Rendering of the soccer configuration for Globe Life Park for use by North Texas SC in 2020.