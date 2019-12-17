North Texas SC kicks off 2020 season March 28 at Tormenta FC, home opener on April 4

USL League One Announced all 12 teams’ home openers and the 2019 USL-1 Champion North Texas Soccer Club begins the 2020 season on the road against South Georgia’s Tormenta FC on Saturday, March 28th. The USL-1 season itself kicks off one day earlier on Friday.
North Texas SC hosts their own home opener at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 4th against Orlando City B. OCB finished dead last in USL-1 in 2019.
2 Comments
Weird sight lines along the old 1st base line.
Not a problem, for NTX games they are only going to open the new grandstand at the 50 yard like where left field was. You can see that section sort of jutting out in the pic.