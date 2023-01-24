North Texas SC extends Choctaw Stadium deal

North Texas SC, the pro developmental side of FC Dallas, has announced it will play at Choctaw Stadium through the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season with options to remain at the venue for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

Choctaw Stadium, which served as the home of MLB’s Texas Rangers from 1994-2019, has been the home for North Texas SC since October 3, 2019.



“We enjoy playing in Arlington and introducing our brand of soccer to fans in Tarrant County,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “Choctaw Stadium provides fans a great game day experience and we’re looking forward to continuing our great relationship with the Texas Rangers, REV Entertainment, and the City of Arlington.”



According to the club, in their three years at Choctaw Stadium, North Texas SC holds an overall record of 18-3-12 with 73 goals scored and 36 goals against. The club had a franchise-record nine-match unbeaten streak (5-0-4) at Choctaw Stadium from July 2020 to April 2021



“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with North Texas SC. Hosting professional soccer at Choctaw Stadium is a real point of pride for our organization,” said President of REV Entertainment & Executive Vice President of Sports & Entertainment for the Texas Rangers Sean Decker. “To do so with the extraordinary leadership team led by Dan Hunt, Jimmy Smith, and Matt Denny has made this the ideal partnership. We look forward to continuing to see more of the future of soccer in Arlington, Texas!”

Choctaw Stadium Record

Year Record Goals Goals Against 2020* 4-0-4 17 11 2021* 6-2-6 28 14 2022^ 8-1-2 28 11

