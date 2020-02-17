North Texas SC begins preseason schedule on Saturday

North Texas Soccer Club is, in many ways, starting over again after the departure of all but 5 players and that number may drop to 4 soon. The 2020 rebuilding begins for Coach Eric Quill and his staff this weekend as they begin their preseason schedule.

North Texas SC Head Coach Eric Quill supervises spring training. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

NTXSC 2020 Preseason Schedule

Sat., Feb. 22 El Paso Locomotive 1 pm Tues., Feb. 25 FC Tulsa 2 pm Thur., Feb. 27 Sporting KC II 2 pm Sat., Mar. 7 SMU 9 pm Sat, Mar. 14 University of Tulsa 2 pm

All games will take place on the FC Dallas training fields outside Toyota Stadium except the SMU game which will take place in Toyota Stadium following the FC Dallas match against Montreal Impact.

North Texas SC Roster

You can always check the Roster Dance to see who has made each team in the FC Dallas structure, but for now, here are the known North Texas SC signings and trialists.

North Texas SC Signings

Imanol Almaguer – Outside back or 6/8. FCD Academy. Juan Manuel Alvarez – LCB, Mexico. 1-year loan from Monterrey. Pedro “Cuadrado” Conceição Alves – RB, Brazil. 21. Paraguay from Club Guarani. Carlos Avilez – Goalkeeper. FCD Academy. Alex Bruce – F/W. Played at Texans SC under Quill. Alisson dos Santos Correa – Mid, Brazil. From Sau Paulo Ronaldo Damus – Haitian NT striker. Led USL-1 in scoring in 2019. Andres Engebretsen – FCD’s 79th overall pick, Saint Mary’s College wing/forward. Philip Ponder – SMU senior center back. Former FCD Academy player. Gibran Rayo – F/W/M. FCD Academy. David Rodriguez – A-mid. FCD Academy. Oscar Romero – W/F. FCD Academy. Derek Waldeck – FCD 66th overall pick, Stanford D-Mid, LB.

While I’m currently still listing Ronaldo Damus, I do not expect him to be with NTX in 2020. Like Arturo Rodriguez and Brecc Evans, there’s no reason for him to repeat himself in USL-1.

North Texas SC Trialists

Mohamed Sesay – Richland College, NTX Rayados. F/M. Visa issues. Hope Kodzo – Ghanian mid. Bechem Utd U17 team. Emmanuel Awuah – Ghanian CB. Bechem Utd U17 team. Victor Asante – Ghanian 8-mid. Bechem Utd U17 team. Tore ACL Erick Gunera – 17 yo “Honduran Messi.” reported “signed,” He may be a U19. Franco Martinez – Uruguay MF from Penarol. On trial back in Oct. Alejandro Radilla – via his Instagram. Grand Canyon U player. Rodrigo Artiga – GK from Sonsonate. Carlos Enriquez – Sidekicks keeper. Kareem Salem – Marymount (DIII) defender Juan Mora Padilla – Venezuelan, GK Estudiantes de Mérida. W/ U19s

We’ll try and refine this list this week.

FCD Academy Players for North Texas

These are the FCD Academy players most likely to play with NTXSC in 2020. At least through the summer before most of them head to college.

Kevin Bonilla – U19 RB, can play LB too. US U20. Portland Commit. Nico Carrera – U19 center back. US U17. Louisville Commit. Justin Che – U17 center back. US Youth Int. Cesar Garcia – U19 central mid. Beni Redzic – U19 M/W. Former US U17, now Bosnia and Herzegovina U18. Tanner Tessmann – U19. Versatile mid. US U20. Clemson Commit. Seth Wilson – U19 keeper. US Youth Int. Clemson Commit.

North Texas SC preseason 2020.