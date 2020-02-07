North Texas SC adds former Club America goalkeeper

North Texas SC have added a further Liga MX player to its roster with the addition of Luis Zamudio. The 21-year-old arrives from Club America on a one year deal with an option for the 2021 season.

Zamudio has been on the radar of MLS organizations before, as part of the 2015 edition of Sueño MLS. The goalkeeper, who was born in Los Angeles, impressed the LA Galaxy during the reality competition which awarded players a place in an MLS academy.

Zamudio would join the Club America academy after his Sueño MLS experience, progressing through the ranks to the fringes of the first team and making the bench on four occasions.

“We are bringing in a talented young goalkeeper that has impressed and been part of a Liga MX first team squad, which is no small feat. To bring in a player of this caliber is something we are really excited about and going to raise the water level to help us defend last season’s title.” North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny

Zamuido joins Juan Manuel Alvarez, who is on loan from Monterrey, in moving from Liga MX to North Texas. The 6’3″ shot stopper also joins a large goalkeeping corps for FC Dallas’ second team. Carlos Avilez was one of four players retained by the team. North Texas SC has also been used to keep FC Dallas keepers Jimmy Maurer and Kyle Zobeck match-fit, as well as provide some adult soccer experience for academy goalkeepers.