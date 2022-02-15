Categories FC Dallas

Nicky Hernandez undergoes leg surgery

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas has announced that midfielder Nicky Hernandez underwent bilateral leg fasciotomy on Wednesday at the Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery in Plano.

According to FCD, the anticipated recovery time is approximately four weeks.

A bilateral leg fasciotomy is usually to relieve Compartment Syndrome in Lower Leg.

