Nickey Hernandez named USL-1 Player of the Week,

FC Dallas midfielder Nicky Hernandez was named USL-1 Player of the Week for his outstanding performance against North Carolina FC. He was also nominated for Goal of the Week for his stunner of a goal.

Caiser Gomes of FC Dallas, on a season-long loan to North Texas, was also named to the MLS Team of the Week.

Hernandez won 5 duels, drew 3 fouls, and had 2 successful tackles in addition to the goal.

Gomes was a force in defense all game and on the stat sheet he had 3 clearances and 3 interceptions. Gomes picked up the assist for Hernandez’s goal and created a game-high 3 chances in total.

Hernandez Goal

BANGER ALERT 💥@nicky_0898 scores a stunner to give @northtexasSC the lead before the break!



0-1 | #NCvNTX pic.twitter.com/EpWOUM59ub — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) September 26, 2021