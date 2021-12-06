New MLS match ball for 2022

MLS is debuting next year’s MLS match ball at MLS Cup this week (Dec 11). Today they released some images of the ball for media to share. So here are a few.

2022 MLS match ball by adidas. (Courtesy MLS)

Incorporating the national flowers of the United States (rose) and Canada (bunchberry) as well as colors representing the other homelands of MLS players, the new Official Match Ball is a symbol of the league’s extraordinary diversity. The ball’s design reflects the 860 players of MLS hailing from 79 different countries and highlights the sense of unity and belonging within soccer communities around the globe. MLS

