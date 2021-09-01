Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

Multiple FCD Premier players land ECNL Texas Conference nods

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Multiple FCD Premier players land ECNL Texas Conference nods

The ECNL dropped their 2020-21 season conference awards this week and multiple FC Dallas Premier players were honored. Roman Torres and Edward Garcia were named U19 and U16 Texas Conference Player of the Year respectively.

Here are all the FC Dallas Premier players honored.

U19

Conference Player of the Year: Roman Torres

1st Team

Roman TorresF
Bryce BonneauF
Woodi PondecaD
Porter PomykalM

U17

1st Team

Eli FinleyG

2nd Team

Aubrey EasonF

U16

Unlike the Academy, FCD Youth Premier has a U16 team.

Conference Player of the Year: Edward Garcia

1st Team

Edward GarciaM
Duncan SullivanF
Charlie NewberryD
Lucas SiikalaM

U15

1st Team

Sebastian LutinG

2nd Team

Ashton MedinaF
Brian AvilaD

