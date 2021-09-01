Multiple FCD Premier players land ECNL Texas Conference nods

The ECNL dropped their 2020-21 season conference awards this week and multiple FC Dallas Premier players were honored. Roman Torres and Edward Garcia were named U19 and U16 Texas Conference Player of the Year respectively.
Here are all the FC Dallas Premier players honored.
U19
Conference Player of the Year: Roman Torres
1st Team
|Roman Torres
|F
|Bryce Bonneau
|F
|Woodi Pondeca
|D
|Porter Pomykal
|M
U17
1st Team
2nd Team
U16
Unlike the Academy, FCD Youth Premier has a U16 team.
Conference Player of the Year: Edward Garcia
1st Team
|Edward Garcia
|M
|Duncan Sullivan
|F
|Charlie Newberry
|D
|Lucas Siikala
|M
U15
1st Team
2nd Team
|Ashton Medina
|F
|Brian Avila
|D
