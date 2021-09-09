MLS Playoff schedule drops – includes Thanksgiving games

Major League Soccer today announced the match schedule and broadcast details for the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2021 MLS Cup. The schedule includes the league’s first Thanksgiving Day match on FOX, as well as four consecutive weekends of postseason action on ABC.

MLS also announced the mechanisms for postseason qualification – including a required minimum number of matches played – as well as the competition format for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Competition Guidelines

At the end of the 2021 MLS Regular Season, the top seven teams from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference (14 Clubs total) will qualify for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs will again consist of single-elimination matches hosted by the higher-seeded team and follow a straight bracket format through MLS Cup on Dec. 11.



MLS clubs must play at least 30 games to qualify for the postseason unless a club is unable to reach 30 games due to one of the following factors:



– A club’s opponent is unable to play a match due to COVID-19 protocols.

– MLS, in its sole discretion, including for competitive reasons, has determined not to reschedule a match.

– The club has had matches postponed or cancelled for other reasons. MLS Compeition Guidelines

Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Round One (Six Games)

(The No. 1 Eastern Conference seed and the No. 1 Western Conference seed will have a Round One bye. The No. 2 seed will host the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed will host the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed will host the No. 5 seed)



Saturday, Nov. 20 Doubleheader

11 p.m. CT (Univision and TUDN / local English-language broadcast / TSN / TVA Sports)

2 p.m. CT (Univision and TUDN / local English-language broadcast / TSN / TVA Sports)



Sunday, Nov. 21 Doubleheader

2 p.m. CT (ABC / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

4:30 p.m. CT (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)



Tuesday, Nov. 23 Doubleheader

TBD (FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

TBD (FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Conference Semifinals (Four Games)

(The No. 1 seed will play the winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5. The winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 will play the winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6, with the higher-seeded club hosting)



Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

3:30 p.m. CT (FOX / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)



Sunday, Nov. 28 Doubleheader

2 p.m. CT (ABC / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

4:30 p.m. CT (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)



Tuesday, Nov. 30

TBD (FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Conference Finals (Two Games)

Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD (FS1 / FOX Deportes TSN / TVA Sports)



Sunday, Dec. 5

2 p.m. CT (ABC, ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

MLS Cup (One Game)

Saturday, Dec. 11

2 p.m. CT (ABC / UniMás and TUDN / TSN / TVA Sports)