MLS Next launches as US Development Academy replacement

MLS has officially launched their new youth development league under the name MLS Next. Play kicks off for the participating club his weekend.

Here locally, that means a head to head series between FC Dallas and Solar SC on Saturday, the only two clubs in North Texas taking part in the MLS Next league since Dallas Texans opted for ECNL only.

Side note: Both FC Dallas and Solar SC are also taking part in ECNL along with Texans in the Texas Conference.

The MLS Next consists of 6 age brackets for boys: U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, and U19. Of particular interest in the break up of the formally combined U16/U17 age group.

While there was a rumor FCD would keep a unified U17 team, they are listed as fielding a U16 team. That’s particularly good for FC Dallas as the U16/17 team would have been overloaded. Breaking that group up is really good for the next two FCD classes anyway.

The MLS NEXT fall 2020 competition schedule will be created and announced in four-week phases in order to adjust to evolving health and safety recommendations.

MLS Next Rules and Regulations

A couple things jumped out at me from reading the MLS Next regulations.

Club territory is dead – “No Club has exclusive territory rights. Clubs may recruit players for participation on Clubs from any geographic region.”

– “No Club has exclusive territory rights. Clubs may recruit players for participation on Clubs from any geographic region.” Once a year club application – “The MLS NEXT Program Staff will aim to review and evaluate each application by January 1 of each calendar year.”

– “The MLS NEXT Program Staff will aim to review and evaluate each application by January 1 of each calendar year.” Clubs can play in outside tournaments – with permission and only in events that follow “the MLS NEXT Technical Framework and are in compliance with the standards outlined in the MLS NEXT Outside Competition Standards.”

– with permission and only in events that follow “the MLS NEXT Technical Framework and are in compliance with the standards outlined in the MLS NEXT Outside Competition Standards.” No high school – “Club Players must agree to forgo participating simultaneously in both (1) MLS NEXT and (2) high school or middle school soccer.” Exceptions for soccer school scholarship players.

– “Club Players must agree to forgo participating simultaneously in both (1) MLS NEXT and (2) high school or middle school soccer.” Exceptions for soccer school scholarship players. Full-Time players can only be added once a year (no date listed) – “Clubs will have one period during the MLS NEXT Season (September 1, 2020 through April 2, 2021) at which time Players may be added as full-time”

(no date listed) – “Clubs will have one period during the MLS NEXT Season (September 1, 2020 through April 2, 2021) at which time Players may be added as full-time” 18 player on game-day roster – “For U-13 through U-19 MLS NEXT Games, only 18 Players from the Roster will be eligible to participate in each Game, and these Players must be placed on the Game Day Roster”

– “For U-13 through U-19 MLS NEXT Games, only 18 Players from the Roster will be eligible to participate in each Game, and these Players must be placed on the Game Day Roster” Recommended starts and minutes – players “are recommended but not required to start in at least 25% of their Club’s MLS NEXT Games during the season. Additionally, we recommend that U-13, U-14 and U-15 players participate in 50% of the minutes played each season in their age group.”

– players “are recommended but not required to start in at least 25% of their Club’s MLS NEXT Games during the season. Additionally, we recommend that U-13, U-14 and U-15 players participate in 50% of the minutes played each season in their age group.” Division tiebreakers in order: Head to head, wins, GD, GF, Aways GD, Away GF, Home GD, Home GF, coin toss

in order: Head to head, wins, GD, GF, Aways GD, Away GF, Home GD, Home GF, coin toss Game Lenght – U16-U19 45s minute halves. U15-U15 40 minute halves, U13 35 minute halves.

– U16-U19 45s minute halves. U15-U15 40 minute halves, U13 35 minute halves. Limited subs moments and no re-entry – U14 to U19 “unlimited substitutions over three (3) moments in the game, plus half time with no re-entry after exiting the match.: U13 “Unlimited substitutions over three (3) moments per half, plus half time, with no re-entry per half.”

FC Dallas vs Solar SC Schedule

FC Dallas opens MLS Next play against Solar on Saturday (September 12th).

U13 (2008s) 1 pm U14 (2007s) 11 am U15 (2006s) 1 pm U16 (2005s) 3 pm U17 (2004s) 11 am U19 (2002s & 2003s) 9 am

Texas Based Clubs in MLS Next

Austin FC

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo Unidos

RGV Toros Academy

RISE Soccer Club (Formally RISE Texans)

San Antonio FC

Solar SC

Total FC (Houston)

There are no Oklahoma teams participating in MLS Next at this time.

MLS Next at launch in 2020.