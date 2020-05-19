MLS cancels All-Star Game, Leagues Cup, and Campeones Cup

Major League Soccer, in consultations with Liga MX, has announced the canceled of three ancillary competitions for 2020: the MLS All-Star Game, the 2020 Leagues Cup, and the 2020 Campeones Cup.

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game against a team of Liga MX All-Starts was originally scheduled to take place on July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. According to MLS, The 2021 MLS All-Star Game is now expected to take place in Los Angeles at the same venue.

“MLS and LIGA MX will resume discussions regarding the event, and there is every expectation that next year’s All-Star Game will be MLS vs. LIGA MX in Los Angeles,” MLS said.

MLS says it has bids from three cities to host the 2022 MLS All-Star Game. Details regarding the 2021 and 2022 All-Star Games will be announced at a later date.

The 3nd Leagues Cup was scheduled between July and September. MLS and LIGA MX plan to play Leagues Cup in 2021.

The 3rd Campeones Cup was scheduled to take place on August 12 at CenturyLink Field, the home of the 2019 MLS Cup champions, Seattle Sounders FC. The event will also return in 2021.