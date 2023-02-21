MLS announces 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs format and schedule

Major League Soccer has announced the format and schedule for the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup. The most notable additions are a “play in” game and then a Best-of-3 format in round one

The top seven teams from each conference will automatically qualify for round one while teams 8 and 9 from each conference will play a single-elimination Wild Card match. The winners of each Wild Card game will earn a spot in round one.

The higher seed in each round one series will host the first match, the lower seed hosting the second match, before returning, if necessary, to the higher seed’s venue for the final deciding game.

The Conference Semifinals, Conference Finals, and MLS Cup will continue to be single elimination hosted by the team with the better regular season record.

In addition, the higher MLS regular season ranking will reward teams with greater home-field advantage and grouping with lower-seeded LIGA MX opponents during Leagues Cup group play, while the MLS Cup champion earns a bye past the group stage altogether.

Postseason Match Schedule

Oct. 25-26 Wild Card Oct. 28-Nov. 12 Round One Best-of-3 series Nov. 25-Dec. 3 Conference Semifinals and Finals Dec. 9 MLS Cup

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Matches (2 games)

If the score of a Wild Card game is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

The winner of each Wild Card match will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 series to face the conference No. 1 seed.

Round One Best-of-3 Series (16-24 games)

Every Round One game will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.

If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

The first team to win two matches will advance.

Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series

No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9

No. 2 vs. No. 7

No. 3 vs. No. 6

No. 4 vs. No. 5

Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series

No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9

No. 2 vs. No. 7

No. 3 vs. No. 6

No. 4 vs. No. 5

Conference Semifinals (4 games)

Single-game elimination matches, hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of a Conference Semifinal game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner/

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series

Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

Western Conference Semifinals

Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series

Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

Conference Final (2 games)

Single-elimination match hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of a Conference Final game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

Eastern Conference Final

Highest advancing seed vs. Lowest advancing seed

Western Conference Final

Highest advancing seed vs. Lowest advancing seed

MLS Cup presented by Audi (1 game)

A single match hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of the game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.