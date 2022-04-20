Michael Cortellessa and Bryce Outman called to US U15 camp

FC Dallas Academy players Michael Cortellessa and Bryce Outman were also called up to the US U15 Youth National Team for the 18th Torneo delle Nazioni set for April 25th to May 1st at several venues across Austria, Italy, and Slovenia.

Head coach Tom Heinneman has called up 20 players for the 12-team tournament, his second training camp in charge of the U-15 MYNT.

In Group B, the USA will face Slovenia on Monday, April 25 (10 am CT) and Belgium on Wednesday, April 27 (11 am CT).

Following pool play, the USA will play two more games as part of a four-team bracket with teams that finished in the same place in the group stage. The placement semifinals are set for Friday, April 29 and finals on Sunday, May 1.

Outman is a small winger or attacking mid with phenomenal skills. Cortellessa is a Ryan Hollingshead-like quality, play-anywhere really, but technically a defender.

U15 ROSTER BY POSITION

GOALKEEPERS (2): Zackory Campagnolo (Orlando City SC; Kissimmee, Fla.), Patryk Stechnij (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.)

DEFENDERS (6): Davi Alexandre (New York Red Bulls; New York City, N.Y.), Scott Chavira (Santa Cruz Breakers; San Jose, Calif.), Michael Cortellessa (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; Lebanon, Pa.), Luis Rivera (Real Salt Lake; Herriman, Utah), Jeremiah White (NY Red Bulls; Elkins Park, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Owen Anderson (San Jose Earthquakes; San Rafael, Calif.), Kyrome Lumsden (LAFC; Lakewood, Calif.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF; Weston, Fla.), Rohan Rajagopal (San Jose Earthquakes; Los Altos, Calif.), Nathan Worth (New York Red Bulls; Chester, N.J.)

FORWARDS (7): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Grayson Carter (Portland Timbers; Boise, Idaho), Caden Glover (Saint Louis City SC; Columbia, Ill.), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Bryce Outman (FC Dallas; Fairview, Texas), Ruben Ramos (LA Galaxy; La Puenta, Calif.), Gavin Turner (D.C. United; Fairfax, Va.)