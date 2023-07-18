Mexico returns to AT&T Stadium September 9th

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) have announced that the Mexican Men’s National Team will play four matches in the United States this Fall as part of the 20th anniversary of the MexTour, including a game against Australia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Presented by AT&T, the Mexico / Australia match is part of a multi-year partnership with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, FC Dallas, and the Dallas Sports Commission, which runs through 2026 when AT&T Stadium will host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.
Tickets for the Uzbekistan match in Atlanta will go on sale Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets to the Australia and Germany matches will go on sale Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. local time, through www.SomosLocales.com.
2023 Mexican National Team U.S. Tour Dates
|Date/
Local Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|City
|Sat, Sept 9; time TBD
|Australia
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Tues, Sept 12; time TBD
|Uzbekistan
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta, GA
|Sat, Oct 14; time TBD
|Ghana
|TBD
|TBD
|Tues, Oct 17, 8 pm
|Germany
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia, PA