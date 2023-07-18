Mexico returns to AT&T Stadium September 9th

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) have announced that the Mexican Men’s National Team will play four matches in the United States this Fall as part of the 20th anniversary of the MexTour, including a game against Australia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Presented by AT&T, the Mexico / Australia match is part of a multi-year partnership with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, FC Dallas, and the Dallas Sports Commission, which runs through 2026 when AT&T Stadium will host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.



Tickets for the Uzbekistan match in Atlanta will go on sale Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets to the Australia and Germany matches will go on sale Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. local time, through www.SomosLocales.com.

2023 Mexican National Team U.S. Tour Dates

Date/

Local Time Opponent Venue City Sat, Sept 9; time TBD

Australia

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, TX

Tues, Sept 12; time TBD

Uzbekistan

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

Sat, Oct 14; time TBD

Ghana

TBD

TBD

Tues, Oct 17, 8 pm

Germany

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia, PA

All games on TelevisaUnivision family of networks (tv) and Futbol de Primera (radio)