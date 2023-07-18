Categories International Soccer

Mexico returns to AT&T Stadium September 9th

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Mexico returns to AT&T Stadium September 9th

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) have announced that the Mexican Men’s National Team will play four matches in the United States this Fall as part of the 20th anniversary of the MexTour, including a game against Australia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Presented by AT&T, the Mexico / Australia match is part of a multi-year partnership with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, FC Dallas, and the Dallas Sports Commission, which runs through 2026 when AT&T Stadium will host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. 

Tickets for the Uzbekistan match in Atlanta will go on sale Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets to the Australia and Germany matches will go on sale Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. local time, through www.SomosLocales.com

2023 Mexican National Team U.S. Tour Dates

Date/
Local Time		OpponentVenueCity
Sat, Sept 9; time TBD
 		Australia
 		AT&T Stadium
 		Arlington, TX
 
Tues, Sept 12; time TBD
 		Uzbekistan
 		Mercedes-Benz Stadium
 		Atlanta, GA
 
Sat, Oct 14; time TBD
 		Ghana
 		TBD
 		TBD
 
Tues, Oct 17, 8 pm
 		Germany
 		Lincoln Financial Field
 		Philadelphia, PA
 
All games on TelevisaUnivision family of networks (tv) and Futbol de Primera (radio)
seleccion-mexicana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *