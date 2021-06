Solar SC’s U17s lost to Albion SC 4-2 on Saturday. Even though the result isn’t what they would want we still have some great pics by Daniel McCullough to share.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Enjoy.

Solar U17 defender Maddox Mallery (8) battles for the ball at the MLS Next Cup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar U17 forward Francisco Maldonado (23) dribbles toward midfield at the MLS Next Cup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar U17 midfielder William Cornog (18) send a free kick into the box at the MLS Next Cup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar U17 defender Maddox Mallery (8) is fouled at the MLS Next Cup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar U17 forward Samuel Scott (77) pressures the Albion SC defense at the MLS Next Cup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar U17 striker Francisco Maldonado (23) shoots at the MLS Next Cup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar U17 striker Francisco Maldonado (23) celebrates his goal at the MLS Next Cup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar U17 defender Maddox Mallery (8) fights for position on the ball at the MLS Next Cup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar U17 defender Maddox Mallery (8) sends the box into the box at the MLS Next Cup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar U17 forward Francisco Maldonado (23) cuts inside at the MLS Next Cup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)