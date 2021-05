As usual Matt Visinsky was on hand to bring us some sweet pics from the FC Dallas 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday. If you enjoy these, you can find more of Matt’s work here.

You can also fine Matt on Instagram and Twitter.

Bryan Acosta with a stand-out performance against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bressan – captain for the day – against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Eddie Munjoma makes his first career MLS start against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jáder Obrian shoots and scores against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jáder Obrian celebrates his goal against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Phelipe smashes the ball upfield against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Andrés Ricaurte turns upfield against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Freddy Vargas drives up the line against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ricardo Pepi looks for space to shoot against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tanner Tessmann bulls though midfield against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Dante Sealy prepares to shoot – and score his first career MLS goal – against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)