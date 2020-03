3rd Degree resident photog Matt Visinsky is back for 2020 and he’s brought us some game pics of the FC Dallas home opener against Philadelphia Union.

Enjoy.

And in case the gallery above isn’t working for you, here are 8 photos I picked out. You can also find more of his work here.

Fafa Picault marks Raymon Gaddis in the FC Dallas 2-0 win over Philadelphia Union, February 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Michael Barrios lines up a shot in the FC Dallas 2-0 win over Philadelphia Union, February 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Thiago Santos breaks though midfield in the FC Dallas 2-0 win over Philadelphia Union, February 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira makes a break upfield in the FC Dallas 2-0 win over Philadelphia Union, February 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Reggie Cannon on the ball in the FC Dallas 2-0 win over Philadelphia Union, February 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tanner Tessmann cuts back in the FC Dallas 2-0 win over Philadelphia Union, February 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Thiago Santo fights for the ball in the FC Dallas 2-0 win over Philadelphia Union, February 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Zdenek Ondrasek fires the game-winning goal in the FC Dallas 2-0 win over Philadelphia Union, February 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)