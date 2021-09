Los Toritos drew 1-1 with FC Tucson on Saturday night to extend their unbeaten streak to 9 games. Daniel McCullough was there to bring us the pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

North Texas midfielder Mikey Maldonado shoots in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas midfielder Bernard Kamungo dribbles around the defender in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas midfielder Gibran Rayo receives the ball at the top of the box in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas defender Devin Benton brings down the long pass in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas midfielder Blaine Ferri slide tackles Tucson defender Noah Franke in the USL League One match at Choctaw Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas midfielder Gibran Rayo holds off the defender in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas midfielder Bernard Kamungo shoots in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas defender Collin Smith cuts inside to take a shot in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas midfielder Bernard Kamungo extends to control the ball in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas defender Collin Smith crosses the ball in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas midfielder Bernard Kamungo passes the ball in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo fights past FC Tucson defender Kaelon Fox in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and FC Tuscon, Sept 4, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas midfielder Gibran Rayo jumps to chest the ball in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas forward Thibaut Jacquel wins the header in the USL League One match against FC Tuscon. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)