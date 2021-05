3rd Degree photographer Matt Visinsky shot pics of the Mexico game against Iceland at AT&T Stadium this weekend for you all to enjoy. You can find more of Matt’s work from this game here.

You can also fine Matt on Instagram and Twitter.

Mexico vs Iceland at AT&T Stadium, May 29, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

