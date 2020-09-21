Categories North Texas SC, USL Match Photos: FC Tucson at North Texas SC by Buzz CarrickSeptember 21, 2020September 20, 2020Leave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Tucson at North Texas SC 10-man North Texas SC fought back to earn a point against FC Tucson on Saturday night and 3rd Degree photographer Craig Marcho brought back some of the action. Enjoy. Ronaldo Damus shields off Tommy Silva during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)Arturo Rodriguez is chased by Tommy Silva during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)Charlie Dennis tried to get a cross off against Kevin Bonilla and Ronaldo Damus during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)Charlie Dennis dances past Arturo Rodriguez during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)Kevin Bonilla drives past Shak Adams during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)Thomas Roberts holds off Shak Adams during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)Ronaldo Damus tries to turn the corner om Tommy Silva during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)Kevin Bonilla brings down the ball during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)Arturo Rodriguez’s shot is saved by Amahl Knight during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)Game action during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Arturo RodriguezCharlie DennisFC TucsonKevin BonillaRonaldo DamusShak AdamsThomas RobertsTommy Silva