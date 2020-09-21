Categories North Texas SC, USL

Match Photos: FC Tucson at North Texas SC

10-man North Texas SC fought back to earn a point against FC Tucson on Saturday night and 3rd Degree photographer Craig Marcho brought back some of the action.

Enjoy.

    Ronaldo Damus shields off Tommy Silva during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
    Arturo Rodriguez is chased by Tommy Silva during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
    Charlie Dennis tried to get a cross off against Kevin Bonilla and Ronaldo Damus during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
    Charlie Dennis dances past Arturo Rodriguez during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
    Kevin Bonilla drives past Shak Adams during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
    Thomas Roberts holds off Shak Adams during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
    Ronaldo Damus tries to turn the corner om Tommy Silva during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
    Kevin Bonilla brings down the ball during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
    Arturo Rodriguez’s shot is saved by Amahl Knight during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)
    Game action during the 1-1 draw between North Texas SC and FC Tucson, September 19, 2020. (Craig Marcho, 3rd Degree)

