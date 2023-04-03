Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas took on the Portland Timbers on Saturday night and while it wasn’t a loss the results wasn’t want anyone wanted. Daniel McCullough was on hand to grab us some pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

20230401_fcd_159323 Arriola
Paul Arriola stretches out to control the ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159434 Velasco
Alan Velasco shoots in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159441 Geovane
Geovane de Jesus Rocha gets on the end of a corner kick in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159474 Arriola
Paul Arriola sends the ball across goal in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159491 Lletget
Sebastian Lletget shoots in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159505 Pomykal
Paxton Pomykal leaps over a defender in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159542 Farfan
Marco Farfan chests the ball to keep it inbound in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159725 Jiminez
Jesus Jimenez passes across goal in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159547 Farfan
Marco Farfan sends a cross into the box in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_158595 Cerrillo
Edwin Cerrillo passes across the midfield in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_158728 Ibeagha
Sebastien Ibeagha sends a long ball toward the box in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_158742 Geovane
Geovane de Jesus Rocha dribbles down the sideline in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_158842 Pomykal
Paxton Pomykal dribbles toward the box in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_158945 Farfan
Marco Farfan heads the ball back into the midfield in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_158966 Ferreira
Jesus Ferreira challenges for the ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159035 Pomykal
Paxton Pomykal controls the ball while scanning the field in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159078 Velasco
Alan Velasco dribbles toward goal in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159179 Facu
Facundo Quignon turns away from trouble in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159220 Jiminez
Jesus Jimenez heads the ball toward Paul Arriola in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)
20230401_fcd_159313 Ferreira
Jesus Ferreira controls a long ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

