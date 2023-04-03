Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers

FC Dallas took on the Portland Timbers on Saturday night and while it wasn’t a loss the results wasn’t want anyone wanted. Daniel McCullough was on hand to grab us some pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Paul Arriola stretches out to control the ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Alan Velasco shoots in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Geovane de Jesus Rocha gets on the end of a corner kick in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Paul Arriola sends the ball across goal in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Sebastian Lletget shoots in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Paxton Pomykal leaps over a defender in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Marco Farfan chests the ball to keep it inbound in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Jesus Jimenez passes across goal in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Marco Farfan sends a cross into the box in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Edwin Cerrillo passes across the midfield in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Sebastien Ibeagha sends a long ball toward the box in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Geovane de Jesus Rocha dribbles down the sideline in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Paxton Pomykal dribbles toward the box in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Marco Farfan heads the ball back into the midfield in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Jesus Ferreira challenges for the ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Paxton Pomykal controls the ball while scanning the field in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Alan Velasco dribbles toward goal in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Facundo Quignon turns away from trouble in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Jesus Jimenez heads the ball toward Paul Arriola in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)

Jesus Ferreira controls a long ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough)